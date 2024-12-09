UK suspends aid programs for Georgia

9 Dec. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UK has decided to freeze all aid programs for Georgia and limit cooperation with the republic’s leadership. This was stated in a statement released by the head of the British Foreign Office on December 9.

"In light of ongoing events, the UK will immediately suspend all programme support to the Georgian government, restrict defence cooperation, and limit engagement with representatives of Georgian Dream government until there is a halt to this move away from European democratic norms and freedoms",

David Lammy said.

He also said that violence against protesters is unacceptable and called for its immediate stop.

"The shocking scenes of violence against protesters and journalists by the Georgian authorities are unacceptable and must stop",

the UK Foreign Secretary said.

The Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs stressed that these actions undermine Georgia's reputation on the international stage and contradict the country's constitutional commitment to a European future.

Let us remind you that protests have been taking place in Georgia every day since the end of November. The reason for the demonstrations was the authorities' decision to postpone the start of EU membership talks for four years.