9 Dec. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representatives of the Don companies "Agro Victoria" and "Mayak" signed a contract for the delivery of buckwheat and lentils to Egypt in 2025, the Ministry of Regional Policy and Mass Communications of the Rostov Region reported.

"During the three days of the exhibition, the heads of Don enterprises held about 500 meetings and business negotiations with Egyptian partners. The Don region continues to develop its export potential in the field of agriculture, particularly in the supply of finished food products",

the Minister of Agriculture of the Rostov Region Konstantin Rachalovsky said.

The new agreement is expected to open great opportunities for Don enterprises, since their products will be in great demand on the international market soon, the minister noted, Interfax reports.

Let us remind you that the Rostov region already supplies 73 million tons of products from the region's farmers to African countries for a total of $1.9 billion.