Russia and Iran begin construction of two new transport routes

9 Dec. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Russia has launched the implementation of two transit and logistics projects on the Ulyanovsk-Astara and Volga-Caspian routes, initiated as part of the transportation and transit development program.

The ceremony was attended by the Governor of the Ulyanovsk Region, the Consul General of Iran in Kazan and officials from India, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Iraq, as well as heads of transport companies, the Iranian news agency IRNA reports.

According to the ceremony participants, the project is aimed at increasing the capacity of the merchant fleet and increasing the volume of economic and transit exchanges between Iran and Russia. The launch of new projects will reduce the delivery time of goods on these routes from 21 to 7 days