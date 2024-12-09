Armenian citizens warned of new type of fraud

9 Dec. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian law enforcement officers are warning citizens about a dangerous fraud, which has seen a recent surge in activity. The details of the fraud were provided by the press service of the country's police.

According to the police, advertisements promising incredible profits from investments are being actively circulated on social networks. The authors of the advertising messages ask to share personal information, and then call the victims on the phone.

The scammers offer citizens to invest in cryptocurrency or other assets, guaranteeing huge profits. Authorities stress that such messages should not be trusted under any circumstances. Instead, citizens are urged to contact the Ministry of Internal Affairs.