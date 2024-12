10 Dec. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is in dialogue with Turkey and other regional countries on Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are in dialogue with Ankara and other regional states, including on Syrian affairs," Peskov said.

The spokesman noted that Syria is facing a very complicated period involving instability. He stressed that it is very important to maintain dialogue with all regional countries.

The Russian presidential press secretary added that Moscow is going to consult and analyze the situation.