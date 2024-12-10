Armenia preparing to deepen relations with EU

10 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia and the European Union are negotiating a new document on promoting bilateral relations, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during a visit to Finland.

The diplomat recalled that Yerevan is currently implementing a policy aimed at aimed bringing Armenia closer to the EU and making their relations considerably deeper.

"Negotiations on a document titled New Partnership Program are currently underway," Mirzoyan said.

He described a future agreement as a comprehensive document embracing various areas of cooperation.

"In building a democratic society, we certainly explore opportunities for bolstering ties with other democratic communities. It's quite natural that we look at the EU, which currently comprises numerous developed democratic countries," Mirzoyan said.

According to him, the CSTO did not help Armenia defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The diplomat added that Yerevan never received any real support, and such indifferent attitude caused its huge frustration.