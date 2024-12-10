РУС ENG

Night rally in Tbilisi held without clashes with police

Varvara Klimenko / Vestnik Kavkaza

Protesters took to the streets of Tbilisi on Monday for the 12th consecutive day of protests against the government’s decision to shelve European Union accession talks after elections.

Demanding a new vote and a return to European integration, protesters gathered outside parliament in the capital.

The protests on Monday were peaceful, the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza reported.

However, a coffin containing an image depicting Georgian billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili was set on fire during the 12th consecutive day of mass protests in Tbilisi.

© Photo :Varvara Klimenko / Vestnik Kavkaza
