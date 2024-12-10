Night rally in Tbilisi held without clashes with police

10 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Protesters took to the streets of Tbilisi on Monday for the 12th consecutive day of protests against the government’s decision to shelve European Union accession talks after elections.

Demanding a new vote and a return to European integration, protesters gathered outside parliament in the capital.

The protests on Monday were peaceful, the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza reported.

However, a coffin containing an image depicting Georgian billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili was set on fire during the 12th consecutive day of mass protests in Tbilisi.