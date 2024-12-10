Israeli army approaching Damascus

10 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli tanks have crossed the buffer zone along the border with Syria and were spotted about 20 km from Damascus, Al Mayadeen reported.

According to the TV channel, the tanks advanced beyond the buffer zone, where Israel moved troops earlier this week, and were stationed near the southern village of Qatana, 21 km from the Syrian capital. The Israel Defense Forces has yet to comment on the information.

Earlier, the IDF reported that infantry and armored troops were deployed along the border with Syria for defense, and that paratroopers were in the buffer zone to prevent threats.

On December 8, the Israeli army announced the deployment of its forces in the buffer zone on the border with Syria. According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, these actions were taken in response to recent developments in the country and are of a defensive nature.

Earlier, the IDF press service reported that the Israeli air force has attacked more than 250 military targets in Syria in the last two days, including military bases and warehouses.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that Jordan condemns Israel’s actions of entering Syrian territory and taking control of the buffer zone.

"Israel’s aggression against Syria and the occupation of this land constitute a breach of international law, an unacceptable escalation and an assault on the sovereignty of an Arab state," Safadi said.

Russia's envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said Israel made contradictory statements on the Golan Heights.