10 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Wealth of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party's founder Bidzina Ivanishvili estimated at $7.73 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Since the beginning of 2024, Ivanishvili's wealth increased by $1.13 billion. Currently, Ivanishvili ranks No. 391 on the billionaires list.