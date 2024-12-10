Foreign investments in Georgia declining

10 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Foreign direct investments in Georgia reached $197.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 55.2% compared to the adjusted figures from the same period in 2023, Georgia's National Statistics Office (Sakstat) reported.

Equity investments constituted $131.2 million in Q3, making up 66.4% of the total foreign direct investment. Reinvestment volumes, on the other hand, totaled $358.4 million, which reflects a 13.6% decrease from the previous year's adjusted data.

Entities from the Netherlands emerged as the leading foreign investor, contributing $60.2 million, or 30.4% of the total FDI. Malta followed closely with $58.3 million (29.5%), while the UK in third with $55 million (27.8%).

Sector-wise, the manufacturing industry captured the largest share of FDI, the energy sector also made a notable contribution, with the trade sector following.