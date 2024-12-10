Trial of Netanyahu resumes in Tel Aviv

10 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to take the stand on December 10 in his long-running trial for alleged corruption.

At Tuesday's hearing, the Israeli premier is expected to take the witness stand for the first time, responding to the allegations and testimonies made against him, including from former close aides.

Netanyahu will answer during his court appearances to charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases.

The trial, which has been ongoing since 2020, is scheduled to last for several months, with an appeals process that could further prolong matters.

The prime minister, who filed multiple requests to delay the proceedings, denies any wrongdoing.