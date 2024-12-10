EU creating artificial crisis in Georgia - Foreign Ministry

10 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Key aspects of relations between Georgia and the European Union were discussed in a meeting between Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili and EU Ambassador to Georgia Pawel Herczynski.

The meeting highlighted the importance of EU integration for the Georgian Government, alongside the “need for mutual respect” in fostering relations, the Georgian foreign office said.

Botchorishvili reiterated that her Government remained “committed” to fulfilling its obligations to the EU and was “ready to work towards preparing the country” for the bloc’s membership.

The discussion also focused on the need to “resolve recent challenges in the relationship” and “ensure objective assessments of ongoing processes”.

The EU Ambassador expressed concern over the latest developments in Georgia, in reference to ongoing protests against the Georgian Government's decision to suspend EU accession talks until 2028.

Botchorishvili raised concerns about “ongoing political speculations” related to elections held in October, noting that messages conveyed through the European Parliament’s recent resolution were “contributing to creating an artificial crisis” in Georgia.