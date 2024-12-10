Baku: Armenia cannot agree with itself on peace with Azerbaijan

10 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Signing of peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan is hampered by disagreements in Yerevan's positions, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said during an international conference titled "The Main Obstacle to the Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan and Armenia".

According to him, Azerbaijan tried to develop a peace agreement, however, there are two reasons that are obstacles to peace.

"The first obstacle is that Armenia's Constitution reflects territorial claims against Azerbaijan. The second obstacle is that when sitting around the table, Armenian delegations have defended different positions," Elnur Mammadov said.

He said that Armenia hasn't yet determined its exact borders. For the side that won the war to propose peace - this is an unprecedented event, but Azerbaijan took these steps.