Armenia's new Justice Minister recognized as anti-corruption champion

10 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs has recognized Armenian Minister of Justice Srbuhi Galyan as 2024 Anti-Corruption Champion for her work to establish asset forfeiture as a crucial tool in the fight against corruption.

Before her appointment as Minister of Justice, Galyan served as Deputy Prosecutor-General from 2020 to 2024 and coordinated the stolen asset recovery division. From 2019 to 2020, she served as Deputy Minister of Justice.

In a press release, the ministry of justice said the award was given to Galyan by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, News.am.

Galyan is the first person in Armenia to receive the recognition, but it's strange considering her appointment as minister just a month ago.