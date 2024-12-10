Opposition plans deaths ahead of Georgian presidential elections

10 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's State Security Service warned about a “planned criminal plot” aimed at disrupting the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for December 14.

The agency said the “criminal organisers” were planning to “escalate tensions in Tbilisi, “hoping to provoke violent confrontations”, and highlighted the “goal of this escalation is to create victims in the process”.

It claimed the group intended to “use the unrest as a means of violently overthrowing the Government”.

The agency further clarified potential conspirators were considering escalating the situation to the point where “deaths of two to three people” would “serve as a catalyst for further unrest”.