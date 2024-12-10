Mandates of Kobakhidze and Ivanishvili in Georgian Parliament terminated

10 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Parliament voted to approve early termination of mandates of 8 MPs of the ruling Georgian Dream party, following their appointments to Government positions in the wake of the October general elections.

The move affects several MPs, whose new roles were deemed incompatible with their parliamentary positions, the legislative body’s press office said.

Irakli Kobakhidze’s authority was ended after his appointment as PM last month, while Maka Botchorishvili, Anri Okhanashvili, Davit Songulashvili and Mariam Kvrivishvili saw their mandates terminated due to their appointments to top positions in the cabinet of ministers.

MP mandates were also suspended for Honorary Chair and founder of the GD Bidzina Ivanishvili, GD Chair Irakli Garibashvili and the party's presidential candidate Mikheil Kavelashvili.