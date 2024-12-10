Erdogan reaffirms commitment to unified and stable Syria

10 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity in a phone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the latest developments in the country.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The call addressed the latest developments in Syria," Türkiye's Directorate of Communications reported.

During the discussion, Erdogan reaffirmed that Ankara advocates for the preservation of Syria's territorial integrity and stability.

Erdogan also told Rutte that Ankara will "keep doing everything in its power for the establishment of a unified and terror-free Syria."