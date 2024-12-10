Sanctions against Gazprombank threaten Turkey

10 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. sanctions policy towards Russia creates risks for Turkey's energy security, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Alexey Yerkhov said.

He noted that Turkish companies from the real sector of the economy are more and more frequently becoming subject to restrictions, which causes significant damage to the local economy.

Washington's latest step was adding Gazprombank, the main payment agent in the Russian-Turkish trade in natural gas, to the sanctions list, the envoy stressed.