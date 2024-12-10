10 Dec. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, said that Azerbaijan and Armenia are not listening to Western recommendations.

According to him, Baku and Yerevan preferred to negotiate and resolve all issues related to a peaceful settlement without external interference.

Naryshkin also said that Washington is currently losing its influence on all fronts, including in the post-Soviet countries.

In addition to this, he emphasized the West's failure to prevent the victory of the Georgian Dream in the parliamentary elections, adding that the party refused the imposed agenda.

At the same time, the head of the Service recalled that the CIS countries and the entire post-Soviet space remain the main target of US and British intelligence operations.