Israel strikes Syrian Navy

10 Dec. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the Israeli navy had attacked Syrian warships.

"Last night, the navy acted with great success to destroy the Syrian navy. I warn the representatives of the rebels in Syria: Whoever follows in Assad's footsteps will end up like Assad did",

Israel Katz said.

According to the Israeli Defense Minister, the country will immediately respond to any attempts at destabilization by radical groups in Syria.

It should be noted that Israeli troops left a buffer zone on the Golan Heights in the Quneitra Governorate and advanced towards Damascus. The IDF is currently 20 km from the capital of Syria. Israel also carried out air strikes on abandoned Syrian army warehouses.