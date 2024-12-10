Baku notes importance of efforts to restore peace in Syria

10 Dec. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has commented on the situation in Syria, emphasizing the importance of dialogue between the parties to stabilize the situation in the Arab Republic.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan once again expresses its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria and hopes that the problems will be resolved following the will of the Syrian people as well as through domestic political dialogue",

the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

Let us remind you that a coup d'état took place in Syria last weekend. Bashar al-Assad left the post of president and flew to Moscow, where he was granted political asylum.