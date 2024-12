10 Dec. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On December 10, 88 members of the Georgian parliament voted in favor of the draft state budget for 2025, with budget expenditures to exceed 27 billion lari.

According to the draft, economic growth of up to 6% is expected in the republic in the coming year. The nominal GDP forecast is set at 99.2 billion lari, and the total budget deficit is expected to reach 2.5%.

It was previously reported that the draft budget includes a 61% reduction in foreign grants for next year.