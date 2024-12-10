Aliyev and Erdoğan discuss situation in Syria

10 Dec. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the events in Syria and the situation in the South Caucasus during the telephone conversation, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

Erdoğan praised the high level of organization of the COP29 climate conference, congratulating Aliyev on the successful holding of the international summit.

The leader of Azerbaijan, in turn, praised the active participation of Erdoğan and the entire Turkish delegation in the conference.

The situation in Syria was also touched upon. The leaders of the two countries emphasized the importance of supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Arab Republic.

Ilham Aliyev noted that Türkiye could play an important role in stabilizing the situation. Both leaders confirmed their readiness to provide humanitarian support to the population of Syria.

During the conversation, issues of partnership between the two countries were also touched upon.