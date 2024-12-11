11 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said Hungary was “completely against the fact that the Georgian government officials should be put on a sanction list”, assuring "If any such proposals are received, we will veto them”.

“If the opposition had won the elections, Brussels would be loudly proclaiming that Georgian democracy has never been stronger. But now that a conservative party has won, they are doing everything in their power to dismiss and ignore the will of the people, questioning the democratic choices expressed by the Georgian people in free elections in a completely undemocratic manner. This is indeed a serious and transparently boring game played by the liberal mainstream, which we strongly reject”, Szijjártó said.

According to him, the liberal mainstream in Brussels is working to alienate Georgia”, and this “approach is not only harmful but also dangerously misguided”.