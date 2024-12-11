Iran ready to sell missiles to any countries

11 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is willing to sell missiles and drones to any country in the world, provided they are intended for combating external threats, former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and current head of the Expediency Discernment Council Mohsen Rezaee said.

"Iran is ready to sell missiles, drones, and arms to any country in the world, especially to Arab and Islamic nations," Mohsen Rezaee said.

He stressed that Iran is willing to sell weapons this only if they are used to counter external aggression.