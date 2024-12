11 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

EU envoys will discuss on December 11 the first potential sanctions targeting Russian hybrid threats such as undermining elections, cyber attacks and economic sabotage, EU diplomats said.

A list of 16 individuals and 3 entities could be added to a new sanctions framework agreed in October, Reuters reported.

Most of the sanctions targets proposed by the EU Commission are Russian. The listing also identifies three people from Moldova, Ivory Coast and Georgia and one entity based in Togo.