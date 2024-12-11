Azerbaijan boosts agricultural exports to nearly $1bln

11 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan boosted exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products 15.9% year-on-year to $989 million in January-November 2024, the Azerbaijani center for analyzing economic reforms and communications reported.

The share of agricultural exports rose 4.4% to more than $700 million, and the share of agro-industrial exports surged 58.3% to $287.3 million.

Azerbaijan increased the volume of supplies of agricultural and agro-industrial products to foreign markets by 6.2% year-on-year to $969.2 million in 2023. Agricultural products accounted for $768.2 million, an increase of 7.1%, and agro-industrial products accounted for $201 million, a rise of 3.2%.