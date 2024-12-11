U.S. promises not to interfere in new Syria affairs

11 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview with the Paris Match magazine following his visit to France.

The new U.S. leader said he doesn't want to get involved in the Syrian crisis.

"There are a lot of crises in the world. A few days ago, a new one started - in Syria. They will have to cope completely independently, because we and France are not involved in this," Trump said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes that Syria should not be allowed to become a harbor for terrorists.

Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that in a conversation with Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Blinken "emphasized the need to facilitate the flow of humanitarian assistance, prevent Syria from being used as a base for terrorism or posing a threat to its neighbors."

The diplomat also urged to ensure that "chemical weapons stockpiles are secured and destroyed."

A similar position was expressed during phone calls with Qatari Prime Minister-Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi.

Blinken also "reiterated that all of Syria’s groups should be able to participate in a meaningful political process."