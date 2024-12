11 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump named Tom Barrack, a prominent businessman, as the next U.S. ambassador to Türkiye.

"I am pleased to announce that Tom Barrack will serve as our next Ambassador to Türkiye," Trump said.

Known for his close ties to Trump, Barrack, 77, previously chaired his 2017 inaugural committee and was a key advisor to his 2016 presidential campaign.

If confirmed by the Senate, Barrack will succeed Ambassador Jeff Flake, who served from January 2022 to September 2024.