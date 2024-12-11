Ticket sales for Syria-Russia flights restarted

11 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Syrian airline Cham Wings has restarted ticket sales for flights from Damascus to Moscow and back, the airline’s spokesman said.

"Ticket sales were resumed but it should be taken into account that the final decision on the restart of flights and the flight possibility respectively is with aviation authorities of the country," the statement reads.

Tickets are currently available for a flight from Damascus to Moscow on December 18 and back on December 19, 2024, TASS reported.

Earlier, it was reported that the Damascus international airport will not be functioning until the evening of December 18.