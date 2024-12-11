Macron suggests deescalation in Georgia to Ivanishvili

11 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

French President Emmanuel Macron and founder and Honorary Chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili discussed the latest developments in Georgia.

The hour-long phone conversation was held at the initiative of the French leader, the Georgian Dream press office reported.

Macron noted he was “concerned” about the situation in Georgia and expressed desire to contribute to its “complete deescalation”.

Bidzina Ivanishvili thanked Macron for the initiative and welcomed the idea of joint efforts. The officials agreed to get in contact in the coming days to assess progress made in the process.