11 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed participants of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group events held in Malaysia. The Kremlin released his remarks.

"Russia traditionally places great importance on strengthening friendly ties with Muslim countries, both through bilateral cooperation and dialogue within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)," Putin said.

The our positions of Russia and Muslim countries on key regional and global issues are largely aligned. The sides stand united in advocating for the establishment of a just and democratic world order founded on genuine equality and adherence to international law, free from all forms of discrimination, coercion and sanctions pressure.