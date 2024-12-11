Kazakhstan launches investments projects exceeding $1bln

11 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh Invest launched 22 investment projects amounting to $1.1 bln this year, the press service of the government of Kazakhstan said after the company’s board meeting held by Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov.

"Chief Executive Officer of Kazakh Invest National Company Erjan Elekeev reported that 22 investment projects amounting to $1.1 bln with creation of about 4,800 jobs were launched this year as a result of the joint work with central and local government authorities," the statement reads

To date, plants were opened for processing of tungsten ore in the Almaty Region, production of original anti-tumor pharmaceuticals in Almaty and others.