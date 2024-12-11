11 Dec. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

According to Moscow, Israel's actions in Syria violate the demarcation agreement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has commented on Israel's military offensive in Syria. The Russian diplomatic agency considers the IDF's actions to be a violation of the 1974 agreements.

"The actions of the Israeli armed forces, which have occupied the buffer zone in the Golan Heights and a number of adjacent areas, clearly violate the terms of the 1974 Syrian-Israeli agreement on the separation of forces,”

– the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.