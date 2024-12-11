Nalchik, Sochi to be connected by direct flights in January 2025

11 Dec. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azimut Airline will connect Sochi and Nalchik with regular flights in January. The flight will take just over an hour.

Azimut Airlines will launch flights between Nalchik and Sochi in 2025, the carrier's press service reports.

During the winter season, travelers will be able to fly from Sochi to Nalchik on the airline's plane once a week.

The flight will be carried out from Sochi every Saturday at 6:05. From Nalchik, the aircraft will depart in the direction of the seaside resort at 8:15. Passengers will spend just over an hour on the plane.

Until late March, Sochi Airport operates according to the autumn-winter schedule.