11 Dec. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Agrarians of the North Caucasus have made significant progress in the process of import substitution. Apples grown in the region’s orchards have completely replaced Western fruits.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak spoke about the high growth rates of horticulture in the North Caucasus. According to Novak, the apples that the region provides to the country have covered the import of fruit from Poland.

“We have completely replaced the apples that were previously supplied from Poland due to the fact that a huge amount of this product is grown in the North Caucasus Federal District. And, of course, there are many other areas – sheep farming, viticulture, which is actively developing,”

– Aleksandr Novak said.