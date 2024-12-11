Putin holds talks with President of Uzbekistan

11 Dec. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian leader Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his counterpart from Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Kremlin press service reports.

The heads of state discussed issues of developing bilateral relations, with an emphasis on the implementation of the agreements reached during Putin's May visit to Uzbekistan.

In addition, the presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan exchanged views on the current situation in Syria and around Ukraine.