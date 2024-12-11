Public sector employees still receive salaries in Abkhazia

11 Dec. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Abkhazia, November salaries to public sector employees are being paid. The situation with funds for these purposes was discussed by the republic's authorities.

Today, the issue of paying salaries to public sector employees was discussed by the leadership of Abkhazia. At the moment, the process of paying for November is ongoing, but Acting President Badr Gunba instructed Acting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Vladimir Delba to prepare for payments for the last month of 2024.

During the conversation between the head of the republic and the head of the Ministry of Finance, it became known that 230 mln rubles have been allocated from the republican budget since Monday.

"First of all, salaries were paid to employees of the Ministry of Defense and law enforcement agencies. Payments were also received by employees of the Ministry of Taxes and Duties, the Migration Service, the State Customs Committee and other fiscal bodies,”

– the press service of the President of Abkhazia informed.