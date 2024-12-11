Bashar al-Assad's father's grave burned in Syria

11 Dec. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

An unknown crowd set fire to the tomb of Bashar al-Assad's father, which is located in the western part of Syria. Hafez al-Assad ruled the country for almost three decades.

The grave of Hafez al-Assad is located in his hometown of Qardaha (Latakia province). The footage published on social networks shows armed people around the burning grave.

However, there is no information yet as to which armed group set the arson.

Hafez al-Assad’s wife Anisa Makhlouf and eldest son Basil were buried at the same place as he was.