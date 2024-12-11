Prime Minister of Azerbaijan arrives in Moscow

11 Dec. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov arrived in Russia. The program of his working visit includes participation in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS states.

This evening, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov began a working visit to Russia, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan reports.

Ali Asadov arrived in Moscow at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

In the Russian capital, Asadov will participate in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS states.