Makhachkala airport rioters convicted in Stavropol

11 Dec. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A court in Stavropol sentenced participants in the riots at Makhachkala airport. They will serve their terms in a general regime colony.

Participants in the riots at Makhachkala airport, that broke out in late October 2023, were sentenced to imprisonment, the press service of the Stavropol prosecutor's office wrote.

According to the supervisory authority, the court found 10 natives of Dagestan guilty of participating in the pogroms, destruction of airport property and attack on police officers.

All 10 criminals were sentenced to terms of 8 to 9 years. The convicts will serve their sentences in a general regime colony, the prosecutor's office adds.