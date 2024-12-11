Former Minister of Ingushetia sentenced and immediately released

11 Dec. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A retrial of the criminal case against the former head of the Ministry of Construction of Ingushetia, Mustafa Buruzhev, was finished in Kabardino-Balkaria. The former official was sentenced to prison and immediately released.

The verdict in the high-profile criminal case of corruption was handed down by the Tersky District Court in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, the press service of the court reports.

The defendant was the former Minister of Construction of Ingushetia. Mustafa Buruzhev. He was accused of abuse of power, which resulted in damage to the state amounting to several hundred million rubles.

The court sentenced the former government official to 2 years and 9 months of imprisonment, which he was supposed to serve in a general regime colony. However, this term included the time during which Buruzhev was in custody, and later under house arrest. Both periods completely "covered" the term of imprisonment.