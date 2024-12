11 Dec. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

In Azerbaijan, December 12 is the Memorial Day of the national leader Heydar Aliyev. The relevant post in the social network was made by the country's president.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev posted a publication on the social network X on the occasion of the Memorial Day of the national leader Heydar Aliyev.

© Photo: Ilham Aliyev's social networks

The publication reads: "December 12 is the Memorial Day of the national leader Heydar Aliyev."