12 Dec. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has it on good evidence that the military coup in Syria was orchestrated by the U.S. and Israel, with support from a "neighboring state," Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said.

"There should be no doubt that what occurred in Syria was a coordinated plan by the Americans and Zionists," Ali Khamenei said.

He stressed that one of Syria’s neighboring states also played a role and still is, but the U.S. and Israel are the primary orchestrators. According to Khamenei, there is evidence to prove this, IRNA reported.

In late November, armed opposition forces launched a large-scale offensive on the Syrian army’s positions and entered Damascus on December 8, while government troops withdrew from the capital. Bashar Assad stepped down as Syrian president and left the country.