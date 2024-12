12 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia has formally begun the approval process for its new ambassador to the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed.

"A note requesting approval for our new ambassador to Washington has already been submitted," Ryabkov said.

However, the senior Russian diplomat refrained from providing additional details.

In October, Russia's ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov concluded his diplomatic mission.