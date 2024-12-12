Today is Day of Remembrance for Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev

12 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Remembrance Day of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, who passed away 21 years ago, is marked in Azerbaijan today.

21 years ago, on December 12, 2023, the great politician who shaped modern sovereign Azerbaijan, national leader Heydar Aliyev passed away. Today, the citizens and friends of Azerbaijan remember Heydar Aliyev, as the foundation of the Azerbaijani statehood laid by him has withstood all tests, allowing to realize the strategic goals of the republic, first of all, restoring its territorial integrity, de-occupying Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

Heydar Aliyev's life journey

Heydar Aliyev played a crucial role in the formation of modern independent Azerbaijan. He was born on May 10, 1923 in the city of Nakhchivan. In 1944, Heydar Aliyev was sent to work in the state security authorities.

In 1969, Heydar Aliyev headed the Azerbaijan SSR, and later, in 1982, he was elected a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the CPSU, appointed to the post of first deputy chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers and became one of the leaders of the USSR.

Aliyev left the Communist Party in 1991 in connection with the Karabakh problem, then held the post of Chairman of the Supreme Mejlis of the NAR, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Azerbaijan Republic.

Heydar Aliyev was elected President of Azerbaijan on 3 October 1993 by popular vote, and in 1998 was re-elected for the second time. He remained the president until 2003, stepping down from his post in October of 2003 due to health problems. Following a long-lasting treatment in a Cleveland clinic, Heydar Aliyev passed away on December 12, 2003. He was buried in Baku, in the Alley of Honor.

Memories of Heydar Aliyev

A series of memories are collected in the book 'Going ahead. On the 90th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev,' published in 2013 by Vestik Kavkaza with support from the Heydar Aliyev Fund.

Yevgeny Primakov

"He was the first from the Transcaucasus to enter the Politburo, was awarded the title of Hero of Socialist Labor. This might even cause jealousy from his neighbors. However, Aliyev’s nomination to Moscow was a well-deserved, right decision,” Russian diplomat, former foreign minister and prime minister Yevgeny Primakov said on the pages of the book.

"I know that Yuri Andropov treated him very well. And not just because of Heydar Aliyev's outstanding qualities, but also because he headed the Azerbaijani KGB. Obviously, it was also due to human sympathy for Heydar Aliyev. Once (when Aliyev was still a Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Azerbaijan) we were driving in a car, and Andropov, who was resting in the North Caucasus then, called him. The security guard and I got out of the car. I don’t know what they were talking about, but the fact that Andropov called him was significant," Primakov added.

Primakov's last meeting with Heydar Aliyev took place when they were the head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the president of Azerbaijan. "I was on a complicated mission - I had to bring more than a hundred captured Armenians from Azerbaijan on my plane, according to the Red Cross list, and captured Azerbaijanis from Khankendi. When I came to Heydar Aliyev, he told me: "I will release all of them, except for those three people on death row for a murder." I say: "Heydar Aliyevich, then it's over, the Armenian side agreed only on a parity swap. "He thought about it - and that's him all the way - and said, "Fine, I will release them too!" He knew how much criticism from his opponents in Azerbaijan it would cause, but he made the only sure and wise step - an act of a truly outstanding politician," Yevgeny Primakov recalled.

Leonid Kuchma

Former President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma described Heydar Aliyev as one of the most prominent leaders in the post-Soviet space. "He laid the foundations of the Azerbaijani statehood, built a stable political power system and ruled the country with confidence until the end of his days. Being seriously ill, Aliyev managed to delegate authority not just to his son, but, above all, to a faithful ally and like-minded person Thus, stability and continuity was ensured in Azerbaijan, which is now an authoritative country not only in the Caucasus region. All this speaks of Heydar Aliyev as an insightful statesman and shrewd politician," Leonid Kuchma drew attention.

Shimon Peres

Former Israeli President and Prime Minister, Nobel Peace Prize winner Shimon Peres described Heydar Aliyev on the pages of the book 'Going ahead. On the 90th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev' as wise and courageous leader. "He understood that he would have to expose Azerbaijan to global influences in the context of this changing world, and, as he noted in his speech at one of the World Economic Forums:" We are taking the first step towards the active integration of Azerbaijan into the world economy in order to show that our country is open for foreign investment, business and mutually beneficial cooperation." He quickly realized that keeping up with the world economy means prosperity, while a limited national economy leads to poverty," Shimon Peres stressed.

The famous Israeli leader attended the signing ceremony of the Contract of the Century, where he met Heydar Aliyev personally. "I had the pleasure of meeting President Heydar Aliyev at the World Economic Forum in Davos, when the Contract of the Century was signed. We had the opportunity to hold a unique conversation and an informative exchange of opinions on a wide range of issues relevant to both parties, which caused my deep respect to him as a courageous and devoted leader of his country who cares about the future. I was amazed by his inexhaustible determination to achieve and secure a better future for his people and country by promoting economic growth and discovery of Azerbaijan by a new and changing world, coupled with the freedom of religion that existed in his presidency," he recalled.

"Considering the foundations laid by him, the recognition that Azerbaijan has gained, and its strength thanks to the current policy, I think that Azerbaijan will continue its economic growth, and its position as an important player in the international arena will strengthen, accumulating the international community's respect and ensuring stability and prosperity of his people," Shimon Peres concluded.

George W. Bush

Former U.S. President George W. Bush listed the achievements achieved by independent Azerbaijan thanks to Heydar Aliyev. "His personal efforts in the establishment of current friendship relations between the United States of America and Azerbaijan, as well as defense of Azerbaijan's independence is of vital importance. Steadiness he demonstrated in the field of achievement of the just and long-term solution of Nagorno Karabakh tragedy via the peace negotiations had been of great importance in the maintenance of the peace and stability in the region. In the meantime, his position and efforts demonstrated in attraction of the large-volume foreign investments that strengthened economic development of Azerbaijan played key role. These achievements had improved lives of million Azerbaijanis and created opportunity for Azerbaijan to come into the twentieth century as the modern state," George W. Bush stressed.

Hans-Dietrich Genscher

German statesman, who served as the Federal Minister of the Interior, Hans-Dietrich Genscher stressed in the book 'Going ahead. On the 90th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev' that back in Soviet times Heydar Aliyev laid the foundation of modern, independent Azerbaijan. "Back then, many of his decisions and undertakings contributed to strengthening the Azerbaijani people's self-identification, awareness of their history and culture. These farsighted steps of Heydar Aliyev had their effect after Azerbaijan's independence proclamation, creating fundamentally different, better opportunities for the dynamic development of the country. Thanks to Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan effectively used 'window of opportunity' of the Soviet Union’s new policy in the second half of the 80s. The country got a chance to take the path of independent development and did not miss it. At all times, in the most diverse conditions, Heydar Aliyev’s policy was distinguished by conceptual clarity, responsibility and foresight," he noted.

"The example of the founder of the state Heydar Aliyev and his son Ilham Aliyev again confirms the idea that history is made by personalities. Azerbaijan has a rare happiness: in the early years of independence, this country was headed by a man who made an indelible impression on everyone who met him with his personal authority, clear understanding of goals and objectives, determination and responsibility. I speak from personal experience. Azerbaijan was also lucky that Heydar Aliyev's successor, current president Ilham Aliyev opens up new perspectives for his country, being based on the created basis, in our radically changing world," Hans-Dietrich Genscher concluded.

Alexander Ivanov

The head of the personal guard of Heydar Aliyev, former general director of the news agency Interfax-Azerbaijan Alexander Ivanov was one of the most closest to the national leader of Azerbaijan people. "Heydar Aliyevich liked to meet people, communicate with them. Some leaders do not like to go down to earth, but he never trampled over the people. He is God's man, a unique one. His and his wife's warm-heartedness and attention were felt by everyone around them, by all their colleagues... By the way, there is a professional term - 'master' in our structure, the Ninth Chief Directorate (now Federal Protective Service). And for some reason we called Aliyev a father back then. And not just we, the security service, but also others. And it stayed that way - the Father, the Father of the Azerbaijani people," Alexander Ivanov concluded.