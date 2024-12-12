New package of anti-Russia sanctions agreed in EU

12 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The permanent representatives of the European Union countries have reached agreement on a new sanction package on Russia, the Hungarian presidency of the Council of the EU reported.

"Ambassadors have just agreed on the 15th package of sanctions," the presidency said on X.

In particular, the new sanction package will apply to more persons and entities, including those from third countries, that "indirectly contribute to Russia's military and technological enhancement through the circumvention of export restrictions." It also targets additional vessels from third countries.