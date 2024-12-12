Who will host the 2034 World Cup?

12 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 2034 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by Saudi Arabia, the world’s governing body of football, FIFA, announced during its online format Congress Conference.

Saudi Arabia was the sole candidate submitting a bid to host matches of the most prestigious global football tournament in 2034.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the U.S. The matches will be played in 16 cities across the three continents. For the first time, 48 teams will battle it out at the FIFA World Cup. At all previous World Cup's, only 32 teams competed.

Saudi Arabia will become the second Middle Eastern nation to host the tournament after Qatar staged it in 2022.