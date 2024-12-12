Jeyhun Bayramov: Baku and Yerevan need to agree on two articles for peace

12 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Positive results have been achieved on the preamble and 15 articles out of 17 in the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The minister noted there are a couple of loose ends to tie up under two articles yet. According to him, work on outstanding issues continues.

"Several rounds of negotiations and text exchanges have already been held. It has not yet been possible to reach a fully agreed upon version. Work on these two articles continues,” Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The minister said the ruling of the Armenian Constitutional Court further complicates the situation.

"In this regard, we expect decisive steps from Armenia. The arguments we have heard from Armenia recently cannot satisfy us. I would also like to note that the Armenian Constitutional Court recently made another decision," Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The decision called the Armenian constitution's preamble immutable, emphasizing its inviolability, the diplomat said. According to him, this makes the situation even more complex.