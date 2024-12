12 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A drone was intercepted over barrack buildings of the special police regiment in Grozny, leaving four individuals with minor injuries, Chechnya's head Ramzan Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel.

Fragments of the drone damaged the roof of one of the barrack buildings.

A small fire ignited but was swiftly extinguished. The building sustained no significant damage.

Kadyrov said that four guard soldiers sustained minor injuries.